Housing President Janet Abrahams says continuing to accept applications would be performing a disservice and would create a false sense of accommodation security.

Abrahams says public housing is under-invested, causing a severe shortage.

A news release says officials “streamlined” the waitlist this year, reducing the total applications from 27,000 to 14,000, but the wait time is still averaging between five to seven years.

The release says the Housing Choice Voucher Program is also closed.

