BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s interim police commissioner won’t be seeking the post on a permanent basis.

City Solicitor Andre Davis said Tuesday that Commissioner Gary Tuggle voluntarily withdrew from consideration from the post.

News outlets report that more than 50 applicants are seeking the appointment.

Davis disclosed Tuggle’s decision at a judicial hearing mandated in the wake of a federal consent decree imposed last year. A federal investigation found widespread unconstitutional and discriminatory practices in the police department.

Tuggle is the third person to hold the top post in the police department this year.

The city expects to pick a new commissioner by the end of the month.

