BALTIMORE — The city of Baltimore is on pace to record at least 300 killings for the sixth straight year.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the grim bench mark is leaving the city’s political, civic and law enforcement leaders searching once again for ways to reduce the violence.

Baltimore had recorded 296 slayings this year as of Thursday afternoon. The rate is just below one per day. There are 42 days left in 2020.

The pace of killings is slightly lower compared to last year. But it’s still much higher than the number of deaths that the city saw a decade ago.

Baltimore City Council President and Mayor-elect Brandon Scott said that there isn’t “one cause, and there isn’t one solution” to the problem.

He said the city has neglected underlying problems affecting crime. He said his goal is to expand city services that include implementing a strategy to address neighborhood confrontations before they escalate.

“We’re talking about a complete re-imagining of public safety,” he said.

