The pace of killings is slightly lower compared to last year. But it’s still much higher than the number of deaths that the city saw a decade ago.
Baltimore City Council President and Mayor-elect Brandon Scott said that there isn’t “one cause, and there isn’t one solution” to the problem.
He said the city has neglected underlying problems affecting crime. He said his goal is to expand city services that include implementing a strategy to address neighborhood confrontations before they escalate.
“We’re talking about a complete re-imagining of public safety,” he said.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Baltimore Sun.