ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s highest court has suspended a Baltimore judge for six months without pay for “a pattern of discourtesy and uncontrollable incivility.”

Judge Devy Patterson Russell’s suspension began Monday.

Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Clayton Greene wrote that her behavior “had pervasive effects on the administration of justice.”

He wrote that from 2007 to 2015, Russell failed to handle and process search warrant materials properly. Greene also wrote that she instructed a law clerk to destroy warrant materials and repeatedly yelled at court clerks and judges.

Greene wrote that Russell’s reinstatement is based on finishing “a complete emotional and behavioral assessment” by a qualified health care professional. Russell has denied wrongdoing, contending the matter amounted to personality disputes that were not sanctionable.

