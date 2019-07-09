BALTIMORE — Baltimore has a new marketing campaign to try to recruit new officers to a police department plagued by corruption.

“Be a Part of the Greatest Comeback Story in America” is the name of a $200,000 marketing campaign announced Monday by Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young.

City officials hope the campaign will help fill the department’s ranks, particularly with more women, minorities and Baltimore residents.

Police spokesman Matt Jablow told The Baltimore Sun that the campaign refers to the rebuilding of the department and “the effort to repair our relationship with the community.”

The police department has been plagued by scandal, including federal convictions of officers accused of theft, drug trafficking and shaking down citizens and dealers.

