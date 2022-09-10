Baltimore lifts boil water advisory after bacteria tests

The Baltimore Sun reports that city officials have determined that water samples taken from the west Baltimore area tested negative for E. coli bacteria.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials have fully lifted a boil water advisory for the western part of the city, days after bacteria was detected in water supply samples.

The city instructed residents within the boil water advisory boundaries to flush their pipes before consuming water. They also advised residents to throw out any ice made after the boil water advisory was issued.

E. coli contamination can cause intestinal distress, with symptoms that include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Illness caused by the bacteria usually is mild, but in rare cases a potentially life-threatening complication can result about a week after the initial infection, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.