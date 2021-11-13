In July 2021, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit received a referral from the FBI Arkansas Field Office based on an investigation leading to the arrest of an Arkansas man. The subsequent investigation by Maryland State Police revealed multiple child pornography files in Free’s social media accounts.
Late Wednesday, Maryland State Police, with assistance from Baltimore Police and Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at Free’s home. The search turned up a 2018 Nissan Altima, which had been reported stolen, the news release said.