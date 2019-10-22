The news release said that Grossman pleaded guilty to distributing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine as a member of a group that called themselves the Young Finesse Kings.
Prosecutors say nine people in total have pleaded guilty for roles in drug distribution or firearm possession in connection with the case.
An attorney for Grossman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD