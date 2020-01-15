Harris assaulted his girlfriend for a period of twelve hours after an argument in April 2018, the prosecutor’s office wrote. The victim also suffered cuts and bruises all over her body. Investigators found the woman at a hospital with severe injuries and Harris with cuts on his knuckles, the prosecutor’s office said.
The child was delivered stillborn and a medical examiner determined the child “was viable” and that the death resulted from the “violent assault to the victim and her stomach,” the office wrote.
