Baltimore man, woman plead guilty in bus driver's death

Placeholder while article actions load

Cameron Silcott, 25, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to first-degree murder and a firearms offense in the fatal shooting of Maryland Transit Administration bus driver Marcus Parks, The Baltimore Sun reported. Nichelle Greene, 29, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder, acknowledging that she participated in the robbery that led to Parks’ killing.

Circuit Judge Lynn Stewart Mays is expected to sentence Silcott to life in prison later this week and tentatively agreed to adhere to the punishment proposed by the prosecutor and defense attorney for Greene: life with all but 40 years suspended.

Greene and Silcott began arguing with Parks at a bus stop when Parks couldn’t make change for a $20 bill, Assistant State’s Attorney David Owens said. Greene snatched Parks’ backpack, tossed it to Silcott and both fled. Parks chased them and Silcott shot him. A witness was slated to testify that Silcott was the shooter and several cameras, including one on the bus, captured much of the incident, Owens said.