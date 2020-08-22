Braverman spent more than three decades working in Baltimore. He worked his way up to commissioner. Braverman’s annual salary, according to a 2019 city database, was about $200,000.
His departure represents additional upheaval at the top levels of Young’s administration. Since he was defeated in the June Democratic primary, Young’s chief spokesman and deputy chief of staff for operations have resigned.
Antonia Fasanelli, director of the Homeless Persons Representation Project, said she was on a conference call with Braverman Friday morning to discuss how to prevent families from falling into homelessness.
“Baltimore, like every community across the country, is facing an impending crisis of mass homelessness,” Fasanelli said. “To lose the housing commissioner, who was the primary person in Baltimore responding to that potential, is really concerning.”
James Bentley, Young’s spokesman, said Braverman’s deputy, Alice Kennedy, has taken over his role on an acting basis.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.