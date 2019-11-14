He instead emphasized that he’s taking the problem seriously and said the city is working to reduce crime. Crime data shows Baltimore is at 296 homicides this year, quickly approaching the 300 threshold it has hit consistently since 2015.

Young took over as mayor this spring after Democrat Catherine Pugh resigned amid investigations into her business dealings.

He’s running for reelection in 2020 against a dozen challengers, some of which criticized his comments on Wednesday.

