BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s mayor wants to give the city’s fire chief a nearly $30,000 raise to keep him on for another five years.

The Baltimore Sun reports Fire Chief Niles Ford’s contract is on the Board of Estimates’ agenda for Wednesday. Pugh is proposing raising Ford’s annual salary from $183,500 to $210,000.

His current contract lasts through June 2020.

Ford took the helm in 2014, and the city council reconfirmed him to the position in 2017. The board’s agenda credits him with a new personnel schedule that saved the city millions, introducing mapping technology, launching specialty teams and entering in public-private partnerships to renovate fire stations.

The city council questioned Ford about the agency’s aging vehicles and stations, as well as the department’s faulty payment system last week.

Pugh controls the board.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

