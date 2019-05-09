BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young is set to be sworn into office.

The ceremony Thursday comes a week after his predecessor resigned amid corruption investigations.

Young began leading the mid-Atlantic city on an interim basis in early April, when Catherine Pugh took a leave from her role as mayor due to what her lawyer described as poor health following a bout of pneumonia.

Young automatically became the permanent mayor when Pugh resigned May 2.

The Democrat and longtime City Council member is mayor for the remainder of Pugh’s term but has said he will seek reelection next year to the job of council president.

Pugh is facing investigations into whether she arranged bulk sales of her self-published children’s books to disguise hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks.

