Pugh resigned in May under pressure amid a flurry of investigations into whether she arranged bulk sales of her self-published children’s books to disguise hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks. She’s still being investigated at the state and federal level.

Pugh listed the home as her principal address but lived at a different Ashburton home.

The newspaper says it couldn’t immediately reach Pugh’s attorney or Boaz representatives for comment.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

