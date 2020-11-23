Huber said there will be no invited guests or dignitaries at the Dec. 8 inauguration. Most of Scott’s family will not be there, either.
“The city is in too difficult of a position,” Huber said. “We have to model the absolute best practices with respect to crowd size.”
Scott already has called on city residents to cancel their Thanksgiving plans and likely will be offering the same advice for Christmas, Huber said. An oversized inaugural event would be a “slap in the face,” he said.
