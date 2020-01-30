Carter shot Latrina Ashburne, 41, to death outside of her home in May 2016 while trying to confront a witness in a federal case, according to the evidence presented at their three-week trial. Mosley was waiting in a getaway car. The two had intended to kill Ashburne’s neighbor, a whistle blower who provided information to authorities about a friend of Carter’s in a medical fraud case, the U.S. Attorney’s statement said. That witness lived next door to Ashburne, prosecutors added.
Carter and Mosley each face up to life in prison when sentenced in May.
