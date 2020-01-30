Carter shot Latrina Ashburne, 41, to death outside of her home in May 2016 while trying to confront a witness in a federal case, according to the evidence presented at their three-week trial. Mosley was waiting in a getaway car. The two had intended to kill Ashburne’s neighbor, a whistle blower who provided information to authorities about a friend of Carter’s in a medical fraud case, the U.S. Attorney’s statement said. That witness lived next door to Ashburne, prosecutors added.