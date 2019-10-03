The Baltimore Sun reports the single mother was suspended without pay for months.
Rowlett says black women in the department are repeatedly subject to disproportionately hostile treatment compared to white male officers. The lawsuit describes that when a white male officer began a relationship with a female subordinate, they weren’t harassed or disciplined.
A police spokesman declined to comment.
