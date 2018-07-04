BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer has been charged with first-degree assault and misconduct in office in connection with a 2016 incident.

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith said in a statement Tuesday evening that Officer Carlos Rivera-Martinez has been suspended without pay.

Smith said the police department would have no further comment on the pending matter.

Online court records, which give an incident date of July 5, 2016, do not provide any further details about the charges and do not list an attorney who could speak on the officer’s behalf.

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement that the indictment shows a commitment to pursuing justice “no matter an individual’s race, gender, creed or occupation.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.