BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer is injured after he was dragged by a car following an attempted traffic stop.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith says the officer is in stable condition at a local hospital. He says the officer did not sustain life-threatening injuries when he was dragged Tuesday and even managed to apprehend the suspect himself.

The motorist was arrested when he ditched the car he was driving and tried to run away after dragging the officer. Smith says even with his injuries the wounded officer “was able to get up and pursue the suspect on foot.”

Details about the suspect and the identity of the police officer were not immediately disclosed.

