It was then that another officer coldcocks the woman from behind and appears to knock her out cold.
Police said the woman was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment.
Extra officers were on duty in the city Friday night in response to protests over the death of George Floyd earlier this week in Minneapolis, but it was unclear from the video whether the woman was protesting or engaged in an unrelated confrontation.
Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young issued a statement Saturday praising the first officer for his restraint but calling the punch “deeply disturbing.”
“The woman should have been placed under arrest and not assaulted. Our system of justice does not involve the concept of an ‘eye for an eye,’” Young said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.