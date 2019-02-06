BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s spending board has voted to approve a $275,000 annual salary for the city’s police commissioner nominee.

The Wednesday vote by the Board of Estimates comes as former New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison is preparing to lead Baltimore’s troubled force. The City Council is expected to vote on Harrison’s nomination next month. He’s due to start as acting commissioner next week.

He’s widely expected to be authorized by the council, but he gets a year’s pay even if he’s rejected. He’s already resigned from the top police job in New Orleans to move to Baltimore.

Harrison’s salary is over 25 percent higher than the most recent permanent commissioner’s. He’d also be eligible for 3 percent pay hikes per year as well as “incentive increases” for any crime reductions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.