Baltimore police: 2 killed, others wounded in shootings

Placeholder while article actions load

BALTIMORE — Two people were killed and several others wounded from shootings in Maryland’s largest city early Sunday and late Saturday, authorities said. The violence followed shootings in Baltimore on Friday that left four men dead and another injured, The Baltimore Sun reported. They included two victims found in a vehicle near an apartment complex.

One man died and a woman was seriously wounded during a shooting about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the northeast section of Baltimore, where officers on patrol heard weapon discharges and located the victims, city police said in a news release.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman, with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head, was taken to the hospital, police said. Two other adults who were shot at the scene were at area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

In another fatality, officers responding to a shooting report about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hollins Market neighborhood found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The police department also said two men in their 30s who apparently suffered gunshot wounds at a west Baltimore location were being treated at area hospitals. Officers found one of the wounded men about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police detectives were seeking information on these shootings.

At least 225 people have lost their lives to violence in Baltimore this year, according to records maintained by the newspaper — a slight increase over the total at the same time last year.

GiftOutline Gift Article