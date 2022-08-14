Baltimore police: 2 killed, others wounded in shootings

BALTIMORE — Two people were killed and several others wounded from shootings in Maryland’s largest city early Sunday and late Saturday, authorities said.
One man died and a woman was seriously wounded during a shooting about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the northeast section of Baltimore, where officers on patrol heard weapon discharges and located the victims, city police said in a news release.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman, with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head, was taken to the hospital, police said. Two other adults who were shot at the scene were at area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
In another fatality, officers responding to a shooting report about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hollins Market neighborhood found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The police department also said two men in their 30s who apparently suffered gunshot wounds at a west Baltimore location were being treated at area hospitals. Officers found one of the wounded men about 1 a.m. Sunday.
Police detectives were seeking information on these shootings.
At least 225 people have lost their lives to violence in Baltimore this year, according to records maintained by the newspaper — a slight increase over the total at the same time last year.