BALTIMORE — Three men have died in separate violent episodes over the weekend in Maryland’s largest city.

Baltimore police report two men were fatally shot and a third died from a stabbing. No arrests have been announced.

A police news release says the stabbing happened early Sunday inside a home in an east Baltimore neighborhood. The release says detectives know the victim had been in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance.

Officers going to the rear of a building on Saturday found a 31-year-old male with gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital. Police say there are two possible suspects.

And police also say a 38-year-old man found shot in the head on Friday night died Saturday morning. An officer had heard gun discharging.

Police haven’t released the dead men’s names.

