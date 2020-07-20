As of Monday, 65 Baltimore Police employees have tested positive for the virus since March, news outlets said. Forty-two employees who may have been exposed are currently quarantined.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement that officials were researching solutions that would allow the department to resume giving “much needed training to the members of the department.”
“We continue to examine all procedures and precautionary measures put in place to minimize exposure to COVID-19 for all of our members,” Harrison added.
