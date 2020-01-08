Vaughn pulled out a knife and began to stab the two. When police arrived, they found Vaughn in the room with the victims, and also suffering from cut wounds, Det. Donny Moses told WBAL-TV. Vaughn was suspected to have been intoxicated, Moses added.

Savage was taken to a hospital but has since been released. Bowman was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead, according to the documents.

Vaughn was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of using a dangerous weapon with intent to cause an injury, according to police. No lawyer was listed for him in the charging documents, the newspaper reported.

