BALTIMORE — Baltimore police officials have told all employees that they cannot collect overtime pay while on paid vacation, a practice the department says costs an average of $300,000 per year.

Shallah Graham, the department’s chief financial officer, told city council members this week that the department won’t let employees file for overtime pay in addition to vacation pay, The Baltimore Sun reported.

A previous payroll system allowed this practice of “double dipping” without a way to identify when it happened, but Graham says a new system has greater transparency.

Before an investigation by the newspaper, the department spent nearly $50 million a year in overtime, according to department budget records. The investigation showed many officers made tens of thousands of dollars in paid overtime, including five who logged more than 2,000 hours of overtime each in a single year.

While the practice didn’t violate any city policy, the Inspector General’s Office reported last month that “it could be perceived as wasteful.”