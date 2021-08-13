A previous payroll system allowed this practice of “double dipping” without a way to identify when it happened, but Graham says a new system has greater transparency.
Before an investigation by the newspaper, the department spent nearly $50 million a year in overtime, according to department budget records. The investigation showed many officers made tens of thousands of dollars in paid overtime, including five who logged more than 2,000 hours of overtime each in a single year.
While the practice didn’t violate any city policy, the Inspector General’s Office reported last month that “it could be perceived as wasteful.”