The email criticizing the company, Persistent Surveillance Systems, was sent under Baltimore’s previous mayor, Bernard C. “Jack” Young. The Democrat’s administration had authorized the pilot program.
The email reveals for the first time Baltimore officials’ frustration with the company over the sharing of “unverified statistics concerning (the program’s) efficacy as a tool to combat violent crime.”
The email from Baltimore police followed last fall’s conclusion of a pilot program to study whether the planes could help lower violent crime. The program has faced legal challenges from the American Civil Liberties Union and lacks the support Baltimore’s new Democratic mayor.
Mayor Brandon Scott has noted that the planes do not fly at night. He said this week that Baltimore “would find it very hard to have a reason to continue it.”
The company and Baltimore police did not respond to the Sun’s requests for comment.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Baltimore Sun.