Eric Melancon, the chief of staff for Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, said the city has hired 180 officers in 2020, although 175 have left for various reasons.
It’s still a net gain compared to 2019. The department finished that year with 31 fewer officers than it started with. That prompted worries that staffing shortages would hinder efforts to reform the department.
Staffing levels have been a concern in Baltimore’s police department for years.
