MARYLAND

Man believed to have shot at police is killed

Baltimore police say an officer and a woman were injured and a suspect killed when responders shot an armed man suspected of trying to run over and shoot officers during a separate incident the day before.

News outlets report Police Commissioner Michael Harrison confirmed early Thursday that an unnamed suspect had been pronounced dead at the hospital from wounds sustained from officer gunfire.

Harrison said the suspect is believed to be the same man who tried to run over an officer and fired at another Tuesday before escaping.

A woman was injured during the Wednesday shooting, but Harrison said it wasn’t clear whether she was hurt by gunfire or shrapnel. She and the officer are in good condition.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Man found fatally shot in Woodbridge

A man was fatally shot early Thursday in Prince William County, officials said.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. near Bel Air and Jeffries roads in Woodbridge. Police found a man with gunshot wounds, officials said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities identified the man as Eric Lanier Tate II, 25, of Woodbridge.

Detectives are trying to figure out a motive and have not identified a suspect, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Suspect charged in peeping Tom incident

Authorities have arrested a 50-year-old Virginia man accused of being a peeping Tom at a Macy’s department store.

Kevin Norton of Springfield, Va., was charged with indecent liberties with a minor and peeping. He turned himself in to authorities Tuesday, according to Fairfax County police.

The incident happened Aug. 14 inside a bathroom at the Macy’s at the Springfield Town Center.

A teenage boy was in the bathroom, police said, when he noticed two men looking at him in the stall. One of the men, according to a police statement, “lowered his pants and began masturbating in front of the child.”

The boy “frantically sent text messages to his mom,” who then came into the bathroom and the men left.

Police said one of the men later reentered the bathroom and stayed in the store.

It was not clear whether police had arrested a second man.

— Dana Hedgpeth

