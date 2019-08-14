BALTIMORE — Authorities say a Baltimore police officer was hurt when a motorist crashed their car into his parked vehicle.

The Baltimore Sun reports police spokeswoman Det. Donny Moses says a woman was speeding in a Jeep on Tuesday in the Central Park Heights neighborhood when she sideswiped one car and then crashed into the rear of an unmarked police car. Moses said the force of the crash also caused the vehicle to crash into two other cars.

Moses said the woman suffered minor injuries. The unidentified officer inside the car was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma, and WJZ reports the officer was released from the hospital on Wednesday. Moses could not be reached immediately on Wednesday for additional comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.