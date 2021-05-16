Footage from a body camera shows the officers going inside the home, where they encountered the man and woman, plus another person who left the house, Harrison said.
According to Harrison, officers tried to use de-escalation techniques.
“At some point, the suspect grabbed the victim by her hair and motioned as if he was going to stab her with a large knife in his hands,” Harrison said.
The commissioner said two officers fired their weapons, and the suspect was struck. The woman was not injured, the station reported.
An officer rendered aid to suspect, who died at the scene.