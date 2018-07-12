BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s acting police commissioner is assigning 115 more officers to work patrol shifts in an effort to reduce crime.

The move is also expected to help rein in overtime spending days after the City Council announced a renewed push to scrutinize the force’s spending. The city is auditing police overtime following revelations about rampant fraud revealed at police corruption trial earlier this year.

At a Wednesday press conference alongside Baltimore’s mayor, acting Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said the 115 officers will be shifted from other units in order to beef up patrol ranks. He expects the assignments to be in place by Sunday.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said recruitment changes could mean the police department might reach full staffing for patrol shifts in two to three years.

