BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say they are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old girl.

Police they responded to a report of a walk-in at a local hospital Friday night and found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to her back.

Police said the victim is in stable condition. Police said they are seeking information from the public about the shooting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD