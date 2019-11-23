By Associated Press November 23, 2019 at 10:44 AM ESTBALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say they are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old girl.Police they responded to a report of a walk-in at a local hospital Friday night and found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to her back.Police said the victim is in stable condition. Police said they are seeking information from the public about the shooting.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy