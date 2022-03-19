BALTIMORE — Shootings in Baltimore reported on Friday and Saturday have resulted in four deaths and several other people wounded, according to police.

Police in Maryland’s largest city said a 26-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds to the body was found in northeast Baltimore shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday. He died after being taken to a local hospital, according to a police news release.

Baltimore police reported several shootings Friday afternoon that resulted in two deaths and others being hospitalized, while another person found in a rear alley in the early-morning hours with several shots to the head was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to news outlets.

One of Friday afternoon’s fatal shootings happened about 2 p.m. in a neighborhood two blocks from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, where two men ages 18 and 20 were shot. The 20-year-old died later at the hospital, according to police. Detectives at the scene focused their work on a minivan with an open passenger door and evidence markers nearby.

A 53-year-old man found with a gunshot wound late in the afternoon in an east Baltimore neighborhood was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.