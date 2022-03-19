Baltimore police reported several shootings Friday afternoon that resulted in two deaths and others being hospitalized, while another person found in a rear alley in the early-morning hours with several shots to the head was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to news outlets.

One of Friday afternoon’s fatal shootings happened about 2 p.m. in a neighborhood two blocks from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, where two men ages 18 and 20 were shot. The 20-year-old died later at the hospital, according to police. Detectives at the scene focused their work on a minivan with an open passenger door and evidence markers nearby.