“With this agreement, the city hopes to attract more recruits to the agency by offering higher pay in the first three years,” Mike Mancuso, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, wrote in a letter to officers after Wednesday’s vote. But he stressed that the city has to do more to retain officers.
So far this year, at least 206 officers have left and 140 officers have been hired, leaving a deficit of 66 officers, according to the departmental data.
“We are confident that this targeted approach is a smart investment that will significantly enhance our efforts in attracting new recruits, while also incentivizing retention for our experienced officers,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement.
The contract focuses on the first three years because since 2016, more than 66% of voluntary separations involve members with less than five years on the job, the department said.
The contract will be submitted to the Board of Estimates for approval.