BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are asking the public for help as they search for a suspect they say physically and sexually assaulted a 79-year-old woman.

News outlets report investigators have an image of a man on security video who they think is the person who lured the woman into a home and assaulted her Monday morning.

Detective Donny Moses told WJZ that investigators think the suspect approached the woman shortly after 9 a.m. and pretended to ask for help fixing a table. He says the suspect then lured her into a nearby home and assaulted her.

The woman suffered a broken leg and other injuries during the assault. WJZ reports she was still in the hospital Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.