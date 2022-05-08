Baltimore police wants to redraw city's 9 precincts

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department wants to redraw the boundaries of the nine police precincts.
A state law that went into effect in 2019 required redistricting to be done after each U.S. Census. That data has just now become available.
Mayor Brandon Scott and police Commissioner Michael Harrison said redistricting will improve the crime fight.
At this time, it is unclear what the new boundaries will look like or whether police stations will be expanded, reduced or be relocated.
There will be two opportunities for the public to respond. The police department is expected to submit proposed boundaries to the Baltimore City Council in August.