“If you’re coming to Baltimore to protest peacefully, we welcome you. But if you’re coming to Baltimore to throw bricks at storefront windows or destroy police vehicles, you’re going to find yourself in a jail cell. That’s a promise,” Young said.
On Saturday, cellphone videos captured demonstrators reprimanding agitators in the crowd who threw water bottles at police. On Sunday, a crowd chased away a man who started to cause damage along the streets.
“We were a national example of what it looks like to engage in passionate protesting without widespread breaking of the law,” Young said.
Floyd’s name was invoked by Malik Williams, 20, as he led a march Sunday evening.
“We’re out here for justice and peace. We’re not out here to hurt,” Williams said.
