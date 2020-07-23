Her travels included trips abroad. The total costs of the trips was tens of thousands of dollars and was covered by outside organizations.
Mosby has defended the travel and her new businesses. She said most of her trips to legal conferences and seminars were paid for by organizations, not taxpayers. She also said her travel business is in its early stages and has generated no sales.
“The reality is that I have always been transparent and fully disclosed all information in accordance with my ethical obligation,” Mosby said in her letter to Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming.
Cumming told The Sun that her office received Mosby’s request. But she said she could not confirm an investigation, citing department policy.
