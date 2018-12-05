BALTIMORE — Baltimore school officials say a secretary trying to prevent a man from entering a school was assaulted.

Baltimore City Schools spokeswoman Edie House-Foster tells news outlets that the woman was pushed in her upper body as she attempted to stop a man from entering Westport Elementary School before hours Tuesday. She says the secretary is fine.

The man fled the scene. House-Foster says assault charges are pending. It’s unclear if the man is known to officials.

The incident comes on the heels of a recent string of assaults by students against schools staffers, which has prompted the Baltimore Teachers Union to launch a safety task force.

