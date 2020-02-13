School board members say they feared losing Santelises to other school systems.

“With the skill and expertise she has other people would like to have her,” school board chair Linda Chinnia said.

Santelises is finishing up her fourth year in the city.

Nationwide, the median salary for a superintendent overseeing a system of over 25,000 students is $236,000. That’s according to statistics gathered by the American Association of School Administrators.

Superintendents in some wealthy suburban districts are making more than $400,000. That’s according to Dan Domenech, executive director of AASA.