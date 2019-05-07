BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s City Hall has shut down many of its computer servers after some kind of virus attack but officials say automated public safety systems are still functioning.

Lester Davis, a spokesman for Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young, says city technology employees “are working diligently to locate the source and extent of the infection.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if any personal information had been compromised. Critical systems such as the 911 network remained up and running.

The Tuesday virus comes over a year after a ransomware attack hobbled Baltimore’s 911 dispatch system. That March 2018 attack prompted a roughly 17-hour shutdown of automated emergency dispatching.

