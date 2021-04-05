A federal investigation is underway into the finances of Baltimore’s top prosecutor and her husband. A grand jury subpoena has sought business records, including tax returns, bank and credit card statements and other financial documents.
City Solicitor Jim Shea had told The Sun last month that city agencies had not received a subpoena. Now, he won’t confirm or deny whether any Baltimore agency has been subpoenaed. Shea said he reviewed the law and determined that he should keep such matters confidential.
“The question put that issue on my radar, and I took a look at what the law is. One should not comment on that one way or the other,” he said.
