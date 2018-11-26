BALTIMORE — Engineers are evaluating a sinking Baltimore street where the sidewalk is buckling four years after a nearby block collapsed onto train tracks.

News outlets are reporting that the Department of Transportation said Monday that the city and CSX, which owns train tracks below, are assessing the integrity of a retaining wall along East 26th Street. Crews towed vehicles from the street.

In 2014, a section of the road and sidewalk two blocks away collapsed, taking parked cars with it in a dramatic scene captured on video. Later, engineers determined that intense rains undermined the more than 100-year-old wall.

The Baltimore Sun reports 20 families sued the city and CSX and won a $1.2 million settlement. The city and CSX split the estimated $12 million to $13 million wall repair.

