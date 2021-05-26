About 65% of secondary students and 50% of elementary students in the system are failing at least one class, according to the school system. Testing will determine what students have missed and a catch-up plan will be developed.
The grading system is also being changed. Elementary students with an “unsatisfactory” grade in a course and middle school students with a failing grade will get a “not completed.” High school students with a failing grade will get a “no credit.”
Dabrowksi told the school board that they want to signal “a hopeful space for our young people and our commitment as educators to wrap around them when we bring them back.”