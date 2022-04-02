According to the hospital website, Subramanian is an acute care surgeon who specializes in burns, general surgery and trauma and critical care surgery.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Johns Hopkins officials informed employees of the shooting in an email Friday evening.

“Unfortunately, our community, like so many others around the city, has experienced a troubling increase in crime in recent weeks that affects us all,” the email stated. “News like this is understandably upsetting and can provoke fear and anxiety.”

City Councilwoman Odette Ramos, whose district includes the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, said it was “really disturbing.”