Public Works acting director Matthew W. Garbark said in a statement that recycling drop-off centers would be set up in each of the city’s 14 districts for residents to dispose of their recycled products. Command centers would be established to oversee those centers.
Workers who normally specialize in recycling will shift to trash collection, he said.
In recent weeks residents across the city have complained about trash not being picked up. Garbark said in a news release that since a stay-at-home order was issued, Baltimore has seen a 22% increase in trash pickup. Meanwhile, crews from the bureau of solid waste have faced shortages due to COVID-19 or workers being in quarantine due to being in contact with someone with the virus, as well as other illnesses or leave.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Baltimore Sun.