And, for the past three weeks, the orchestra has been bringing in musicians eight at a time to practice in person on stage, while following safety protocols including mask-wearing, temperature checks and social distancing.
“Even the stage flats have been reviewed by experts in public health and engineering to ensure that we have ample distance between musicians to allow for aerosols,” Tonya McBride Robles, the orchestra’s vice president and chief operating officer, told the station.
Tickets for the digital concert series, which premieres Oct. 14, go on sale this week.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WJZ-TV.