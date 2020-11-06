“I am instituting these restrictions for the public health and to save lives in Baltimore city,” Young said.
Also, the city’s health commissioner revised an order to require masks to be worn in public at all times, whether people are inside or outside. Dr. Letitia Dzirasa’s order is effective immediately.
“Over the past month Baltimore city has seen our data trends move in the wrong direction,” she said.
For example, she said the city has recorded an average of 103 new cases a day, an increase of more than 53% over the past month. She also said the number of patients requiring ICU beds has increased by 73% in city hospitals between Oct. 2 and Nov. 2.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.